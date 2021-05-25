U.S. Says Biden Will Meet Putin In Geneva On June 16

The White House says a summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on June 16 in Geneva.

"The leaders will discuss the full range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the U.S.-Russia relationship," the White House said in a statement on May 25.

Biden said in March said he believed Putin was a "killer," prompting a diplomatic dispute that led to Moscow recalling its ambassador to Washington for consultations.

The two men have met previously but not since Biden was inaugurated as president in January.

