Putin Discusses Escaping Multiple Assassination Attempts In New U.S. Film

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he escaped multiple assassination attempts in a documentary by American filmmaker Oliver Stone due to be aired on U.S. cable television this month.

In the four-part series called The Putin Interviews, parts of which were released on June 1, Stone said he had heard of roughly five unsuccessful assassination attempts against Putin.

Stone said “the first mode of assassination” is always to “try to get inside the security of the president.”

Putin agreed and said: “Do you know what they say among the Russian people? They say that those who are destined to be hanged are not going to drown."

At another point, Putin said it is essential that he trust his security team.

"I talked with [Fidel] Castro about that," Putin said. "And he said to me, 'Do you know why I’m still alive?' I asked him, 'Why?' 'Because I was always the one to deal with my security personally.' I do my job, and the security officers do theirs, and they are still performing quite successfully."

Stone asked Putin what he thinks his fate will be.

"Only God knows our destiny—yours and mine," Putin said.

