Russia

Putin Threatens To Target U.S. And Countries Stationing American Missiles

Journalists watch a live broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual Address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow on February 20.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that if the United States deploys intermediate-range missiles in Europe, Russia will target not only the countries where the weapons are deployed but the United States as well.

In his state-of-the-nation address on February 20, Putin repeated Russian assertions that the United States withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty to develop its missile-defense systems.

On February 2, the United States launched the six-month process of leaving the INF treaty, after Washington and NATO repeatedly accused Moscow of violating the accord by developing the 9M729 cruise missile, also known as the SSC-8.

Russia, which denies the accusation, said it was also withdrawing from the INF Treaty, which banned both countries from developing, producing, and deploying ground-launched cruise or ballistic missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers.

Putin said Russia is not a threat to the United States but wants "a full-fledged, equal, and friendly" relationship with the United States.

Putin also said the development of new nuclear-capable weapons unveiled in his state-of-the-nation address in 2018 was proceeding without delays.

Russia's new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is pictured at an undisclosed location in Russia in July 2018.
He said that this spring Russia would deploy its first submarine equipped with a nuclear-powered, nuclear-capable undersea drone.

Putin accused the United States of ignoring Russia's "legitimate interests" and of organizing "anti-Russian activities," including economic sanctions.

Washington and its allies have imposed economic sanctions against Moscow following its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea and it support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

