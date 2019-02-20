Putin Threatens To Target U.S. And Countries Stationing American Missiles

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that if the United States deploys intermediate-range missiles in Europe, Russia will target not only the countries where the weapons are deployed but the United States as well.

In his state-of-the-nation address on February 20, Putin repeated Russian assertions that the United States withdrew from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty to develop its missile-defense systems.

On February 2, the United States launched the six-month process of leaving the INF treaty, after Washington and NATO repeatedly accused Moscow of violating the accord by developing the 9M729 cruise missile, also known as the SSC-8.

Russia, which denies the accusation, said it was also withdrawing from the INF Treaty, which banned both countries from developing, producing, and deploying ground-launched cruise or ballistic missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers.

Putin said Russia is not a threat to the United States but wants "a full-fledged, equal, and friendly" relationship with the United States.

Putin also said the development of new nuclear-capable weapons unveiled in his state-of-the-nation address in 2018 was proceeding without delays.

He said that this spring Russia would deploy its first submarine equipped with a nuclear-powered, nuclear-capable undersea drone.

Putin accused the United States of ignoring Russia's "legitimate interests" and of organizing "anti-Russian activities," including economic sanctions.

Washington and its allies have imposed economic sanctions against Moscow following its annexation of Ukraine's Crimea and it support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.