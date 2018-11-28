RFE/RL's Armenian TV Service Hosts First Of Kind Election Debates

Azatutyun TV, an internet television service run by RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, has hosted a first-of-its-kind debate among some of the leading candidates running for parliament in December 9 snap elections.

The 90-minute-plus show was broadcast live on November 27, hosted by the service's director, Harry Tamrazian, and journalist Karlen Aslanian.

The first in a series of debates focused on economic and social topics that have arisen in election campaigning that began on November 26.

The governing My Step alliance was represented at the debate by acting Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinian. The former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) was represented by Artashes Geghamian, a member of the HHK’s faction in the outgoing parliament and one of the most vocal supporters of the previous government.

Other participants included Khachatur Kokobelian, of the ‘We’ alliance, Mikayel Melkumian, of the Prosperous Armenia Party, Artur Khachatrian, of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun), and Garegin Chukaszian, of the Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian Party.

Each of the six participants in the debate had an equal time for answering questions and reacting to statements made by opponents. The debate also provided all candidates with equal opportunities to present their platforms.

Among the issues addressed were job creation, investments, taxes, economic stimulus, combating corruption, and raising living standards. Much of the debate focused on the differences between the current and previous governments.

“The revolution that took place in politics in April-May should also be transferred to the field of economy,” Avinian said, suggesting that citizens of Armenia should be “actively involved” in the economy.

The HHK’s Geghamian defended the economic track record of the previous government and criticized the activities of the current administration, arguing that “the Armenian State’s ship is running the risk of sinking.”

Sasna Tsrer’s Chukaszian suggested that Armenia should not have allied itself with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) and should start carrying out an independent policy while seeking ways to quit the Russian-led economic grouping.

“Ships should not be anchored when there is a storm in the sea. But we did that, while we could establish relations with all sides,” said Chukaszian, adding that Armenia needs to follow the example of Finland that “managed to prosper during the Cold War era due to finding the right place between the great powers.”

‘We’ alliance candidate Kokobelian called Armenia’s accession to the EEU “the biggest mistake in Armenia’s foreign policy.”

Avinian agreed that Armenia should make independent decisions about its economy, but at the same time made a case for the South Caucasus country to stay within the EEU and benefit from the economic opportunities of “the 200-milion-strong consumer market.”

“We should remain within the EEU and continue our cooperation with the European Union within the framework of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, including in the economic sphere,” he said.

Candidates are not required to participate in televised debates by law in Armenia. No senior incumbent official or government-backed candidate has participated in such a debate since 2003, when then President Robert Kocharian clashed in a historic live debate with his principal rival, Stepan Demirchian, ahead of a presidential run-off.

The government of reformist Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian proposed legislation mandating participation of top party representatives in televised election debates. But it was rejected, along with some other key electoral reforms, by the outgoing parliament, which was still dominated by the HHK.

Azatutyun TV, which opinion polls have shown is a trusted source of news in Armenia, plans to hold more televised debates focused on different topics as the elections approach.