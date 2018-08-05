Colombian Boxer Alvarez Knocks Out Russia’s Kovalev In Upset

Colombian boxer Eleider Alvarez scored an upset knockout victory over Russia’s Sergei Kovalev in the seventh round of their 175-pound championship match.

Alvarez improved his record to 24-0 by knocking Kovalev down three times in the final round before a sellout crowd of 5,642 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The 35-year-old Kovalev fell to 32-3-1 with 28 knockouts.

The victory gave the Colombian the WBO light-heavyweight title, taking the crown away from Kovalev. Alvarez now has 12 knockouts.

Russian boxer Dmitry Bivol scored a unanimous decision over Isaac Chilemba to retain the WBA’s 175-pound title. Many Russian fight fans had been hoping for a bout between Kovalev and Bivol to decide the unified 175-pound title.

The 27-year-old Bivol improved his record to 14-0, with 11 knockouts.

Based on reporting by AP and ESPN

