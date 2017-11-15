Russian Justice Ministry Issues Multiple Warnings To RFE/RL As Duma Passes New Restrictions

Russia's Justice Ministry has issued warnings to at least three RFE/RL news services, as Russia's lower house of parliament passed legislation targeting foreign-funded media outlets in the country.

The ministry sent letters on November 15 to RFE/RL's Russian Service and a regional news service called Ideal Reality, focusing on the central Volga region.

Current Time, a Russian language TV project run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America, also received a warning.

The letters did not make any specific threats, except to note that the news operations might face restrictions under the new law.

Russian lawmakers insisted the new legislation would not hinder the work of foreign media in Russia, though rights groups including Amnesty International said the effort would worsen "what was already a fairly desperate situation for press freedom."

Russian officials had earlier warned of possible retaliation against foreign media, in response to U.S. demands that the Russian government-funded TV channel RT register under a decades-old law known as the Foreign Agents Registration Act. RT submitted its registration on November 13.

In a statement, RFE/RL said that the "situation regarding Russian media in the U.S. and U.S. media in Russia remains vastly unequal," pointing to the access that RT, and a news agency called Sputnik, has to U.S. markets.

"RT and Sputnik distribute freely in the U.S., whereas RFE/RL has lost its broadcast affiliates in Russia due to administrative pressures, and has no access to cable," it said. "RFE/RL reporters are subject to harassment and even physical attack in Russia."

