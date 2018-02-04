Russia’s Gassiev Knocks Out Cuban In Title Fight

Russia’s Murat Gassiev knocked out Cuba’s Yunier Dorticos in the last 17 seconds of the final round to score a victory and unify the IBF and WBA cruiserweight titles.

The victory early on February 4 at Sochi’s Bolshoi Ice Dome means that Gassiev will qualify for the World Boxing Superseries final against Ulraine’s Oleksandr Usyk on May 11 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Usyk, who has a record of 14-0 with 11 knockouts, holds the WBO and WBC titles.

With the victory, the 24-year-old Gassiev's record improved to 26-0, with 19 knockouts.

It was the first professional loss for the 31-year-old Cuban fighter after 22 wins, including 21 knockouts.

Based on reporting by AP and BoxingScene.com