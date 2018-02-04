Accessibility links

Russia’s Gassiev Knocks Out Cuban In Title Fight

Russia’s Murat Gassiev knocked out Cuba’s Yunier Dorticos on February 4.

Russia’s Murat Gassiev knocked out Cuba’s Yunier Dorticos in the last 17 seconds of the final round to score a victory and unify the IBF and WBA cruiserweight titles.

The victory early on February 4 at Sochi’s Bolshoi Ice Dome means that Gassiev will qualify for the World Boxing Superseries final against Ulraine’s Oleksandr Usyk on May 11 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Usyk, who has a record of 14-0 with 11 knockouts, holds the WBO and WBC titles.

With the victory, the 24-year-old Gassiev's record improved to 26-0, with 19 knockouts.

It was the first professional loss for the 31-year-old Cuban fighter after 22 wins, including 21 knockouts.

Based on reporting by AP and BoxingScene.com
