Russia’s Dalaloyan Wins Three Golds At European Gymnastics Championships

Russia's Artur Dalaloyan was the standout men's performer at the European Championships, winning three gold medals and helping to lead the Russians to the team victory in the tournament.

The 22-year-old Dalaloyan, the all-around silver medalist last year, on August 12 added two individual gold medals a day after helping Russia win the team title in Glasgow, Scotland.

Dalaloyan took gold in both the vault and the parallel bars as well as bronze in the floor exercises.

"My favorite medal was the team medal, because everybody in Russian gymnastics worked toward it," said Dalaloyan.

"Two years ago, I wasn't a part of the main Russian team. Back then I was a boy and not a man. Now I feel as though I have grown up and have an understanding of what I want to get from gymnastics."

On August 11, the Russian men’s team won the European Championships title for the third straight to match the women, who took the team title on August 4.

The Russians, led by Olympic team silver medalist Nikita Nagornyy across all six apparatus, took the gold with a total of 257.260 points, nearly four points ahead of Britain's 253.362.

Russia's five-man team consisted of Dalaloyan, Dmitry Lankin, David Belyavskiy, and Nikolai Kuksenkov.

Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS