Russia Edged Out By China For World Championship In Men's Gymnastics

China claimed the first gold medal of the world gymnastics championships in Doha on October 29, edging out Russia in the men's team final by a razor-thin margin.

After a day of high drama, the Chinese finished with a total team score of 256.634 points, just barely above the Russian score of 256.585.

The Japanese took bronze with 253.744 points.

The contest went down to the wire with Russia's Nikita Nagornyy, the final competitor of the evening, needing to score 13.782 on the high bar to clinch a gold for Russia.

In almost total silence, the Russian completed what looked like a gold medal-winning performance for his team.

But his score was marked down by an error on a handstand, and he fell short with a mark of 13.733.

The win was greeted by big cheers from Chinese fans attending the event at Doha's Aspire Dome.

It had looked like Russia would get the gold after the gymnast immediately before Nagornyy -- China's Xiao Ruoteng -- scored a relatively low 12.600 after falling off the high bar.

But the Russian team in the end was not able to turn that mistake to its advantage.

Adding to the dramatic tension, the teams competed side by side as they were paired with each other on the same apparatus throughout the final competition.

Japan took bronze despite a strong challenge from the U.S. team, enabling Japanese superstar Kohei Uchimara to secure a 20th world championship medal.

The U.S. team finished fourth with a score of 252.994.

China won its 11th world title since 1994 and earned an automatic spot in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, as did Russia and third-place Japan.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP