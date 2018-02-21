Russia Beat Norway To Make Olympic Hockey Semifinals

The Russian men's hockey team thrashed Norway 6-1 on February 21 paving the way for an Olympic semifinal match against the Czech Republic.

Russian ice hockey players have now earned a place in the Olympic semifinals for the first time since 2006.

The Czech Republic on February 23 beat the United States 3-2 after a shootout.

After losing in the quarterfinals at home in Sochi four years ago, the "Olympic Athletes from Russia" -- as they're called due to International Olympic Committee sanctions over doping -- are now guaranteed to play for a medal.

The last gold medal won by a team associated with Russia was won by the post-Soviet Unified Team in the Winter Olympics in Albertville, France, in 1992, also under the Olympic flag that united athletes from six of the fifteen former Soviet republics: Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan, and Armenia.

