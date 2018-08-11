Russian Men’s Team Takes European Gymnastics Title, Matching Women's Team

The Russian men’s gymnastics team won the team title at the European Championships for the third straight year, defeating the British, the last non-Russian team to capture the title at the event.

The victory in Glasgow, Scotland, on August 11 allowed the Russian men's team to match the women, who took the team title on August 4.

The Russians, led by Olympic team silver medalist Nikita Nagornyy across all six apparatus, took the gold with a total of 257.260 points, nearly four points ahead of Britain's 253.362.

Russia's five-man team of Nagornyy, Artur Dalaloyan, Dmitry Lankin, David Belyavskiy, and Nikolai Kuksenkov were leading by just 1.132 points going into the last of the six disciplines.

However, Britain’s Dominick Cunningham and James Hall both slipped off the bar in their performances, ending British hopes of gold.

Dalaloyan, all-around silver medallist at last year's event, and Belyavskiy both impressed on the parallel bars.



The French team took the bronze with 246.928.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP