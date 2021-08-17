Three Feared Dead After Military Plane Crashes Near Moscow

Three crew members are feared to be dead after a military plane crashed during a test flight near Moscow on August 17.

Russia's United Aircraft-Building Corporation (OAK) said the only experimental model of the IL-112V military cargo plane crashed near the town of Nikolskoye, most likely after one of the plane's engines started burning.

A video taken by a witness of the crash shows flames on the right side of the plane as it approaches an airfield. The pilots then lose control and crash into a wooded area.

According to the OAK, rescue brigades were working to extinguish the fire at the crash site, while the fate of the crew members remains unknown.

Investigative Committee spokeswoman Yelena Markovskaya said investigators had been sent to the site to probe the accident.

The Il-112V is the first military transport aircraft developed in Russia "from scratch" in the post-Soviet period. Its development began in the early 1990s and faced constant difficulties due to a lack of funding.

The plane was expected to be shown at the international military and technical forum Army 2021 in the Moscow region. The forum runs from August 22-28.

With reporting by Interfax and TASS