Russia's Soccer Team Loses 1-0 To Austria In World Cup Warm-Up

Russia, which will host the World Cup soccer tournament next month, lost 1-0 to Austria in Innsbruck, extending its winless streak to six matches.

The loss on May 30 means that Russia has been defeated in all three of its 2018 international friendly matches after falling to Brazil and France in March.

It last won in October 2017, beating South Korea.

Russia will play a final warm-up match on June 5 against Turkey in Moscow.

The World Cup, the world's most popular sporting event, will begin on June 14, when Russia faces Saudi Arabia in Moscow.

