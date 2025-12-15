The CEO of Ukraine’s state railway company, Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, said that strikes on stations in places like Shostka do not pursue military aims.

“They are doing everything to make frontline and border areas uninhabitable, so that people are afraid to go there, afraid to board trains, afraid to gather at markets, and so that students are afraid to return home.”

Despite the Russian strikes, Ukrzaliznytsia “shows an astonishing capacity for survival,” Omelyan, the former infrastructure minister, says. “Thanks to this, the Ukrainian economy is still functioning.”