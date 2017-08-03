Russian Premier Says U.S. Sanctions Bill Ends Hope For Better Ties

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev sharply denounced the sanctions bill signed into law by U.S. President Donald Trump on August 2, saying it ends hope for improving relations and ignites "an all-out trade war with Russia."

"The hope for improving our relations with the new U.S. administration is now over," Medvedev said on Facebook, adding that Russia will cope with the sanctions imposed over Moscow's alleged meddling in the U.S. presidential election and aggression in Ukraine and Syria, and will grow stronger in response to them.

"We will continue to work calmly to develop our economy and social sphere, deal with import substitution and solve important government tasks counting primarily on ourselves," he said. "We have learned how to do it over the past few years."

Trump had opposed cementing sanctions against Russia into law, but said he signed the bill despite "significant flaws" for the "sake of national unity."

Medvedev said Trump's stand showed "weakness."

"Trump's administration has demonstrated total impotence by surrendering its executive authority to Congress in the most humiliating way," he said. "The American establishment has won an overwhelming victory over Trump. The president wasn't happy with the new sanctions, but he had to sign the bill."

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and TASS

