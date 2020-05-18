Ukrainian Investigators Don't Consider Rights Activist Suspect As Hundreds Rally On His Behalf

KYIV -- Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) says a noted Ukrainian civil rights activist will not be considered a suspect after a man who attacked him died.

The decision came after Serhiy Sternenko was questioned at SBU headquarters over the case as hundreds on May 18 rallied in front of the building to support the activist from the Black Sea port city of Odesa.

Sternenko was attacked by two men late in the evening on May 26, 2018, while walking with his girlfriend. He fought off the attack, suffering numerous head injuries and a cut to his arm. During the fight, Sternenko injured one of the attackers, who later died in hospital.

After questioning by SBU investigators, Sternenko told his supporters that he was given the status of a victim in one of the cases and the status of a witness in another one. He did not elaborate, saying that he was not allowed to divulge details of the case.

The attack was the third against the activist in three months.

His supporters had rallied at the SBU headquarters holding posters saying "Hands Off Sternenko! “and "We Have A Right For Self-Defense," while chanting "Sternenko! Sternenko! Self-Defense! Self-Defense!"