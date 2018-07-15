Accessibility links

Serbia

Serbia's Novak Djokovic Wins Fourth Wimbledon Title

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the men's singles final against South Africa's Kevin Anderson on July 15.

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has won his fourth Wimbledon title and 13th Grand Slam career victory, defeating South African player Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 in the men’s singles final.

Anderson struggled physically at the July 15 match on Center Court after his 6 hour-plus semifinal with American John Isner on July 13.

Djokovic also came through a five-set match -- against Spaniard Rafael Nadal -- to reach the final, but showed no signs of fatigue.

Djokovic needed 5 hours, 15 minutes to get past Nadal in the semifinal match that stretched over two days and ended on July 14.

Djokovic, 31, hasn't won a major tournament in more than two years, because of a right elbow injury. He had surgery in February.

Anderson, 32, has never won a major tournament and the match on July 15 was only his second Grand Slam second final. He was the runner-up to Nadal at last year's U.S. Open.

In the women’s competition, Angelique Kerber of Germany defeated U.S. star Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 on July 14 to win her first Wimbledon title.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP

