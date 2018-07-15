Serbia's Novak Djokovic Wins Fourth Wimbledon Title

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has won his fourth Wimbledon title and 13th Grand Slam career victory, defeating South African player Kevin Anderson 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 in the men’s singles final.

Anderson struggled physically at the July 15 match on Center Court after his 6 hour-plus semifinal with American John Isner on July 13.

Djokovic also came through a five-set match -- against Spaniard Rafael Nadal -- to reach the final, but showed no signs of fatigue.

Djokovic needed 5 hours, 15 minutes to get past Nadal in the semifinal match that stretched over two days and ended on July 14.

Djokovic, 31, hasn't won a major tournament in more than two years, because of a right elbow injury. He had surgery in February.

Anderson, 32, has never won a major tournament and the match on July 15 was only his second Grand Slam second final. He was the runner-up to Nadal at last year's U.S. Open.

In the women’s competition, Angelique Kerber of Germany defeated U.S. star Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 on July 14 to win her first Wimbledon title.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP