Serbian Official Says 'No Definitive Decision' Yet On Israel Embassy Move

A Serbian official says there has not been "a definite decision" on whether the Balkan country will move its embassy to Jerusalem, days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the move.

"For now, we haven't accepted anything; nothing was signed," the Serbian president's top media adviser, Suzana Vasiljevic, told local media on September 9.

Trump announced on September 4 that Serbia and Kosovo had agreed to "a truly historic commitment" on economic normalization as part of U.S.-brokered talks that included Belgrade moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and mutual recognition between Israel and Kosovo.

Serbia and its former province have so far resisted a deal on recognition for Kosovo and a normalization of diplomatic relations.

Vasiljevic said Serbia "will see how the situation develops, and how Israel will behave when their relations with Kosovo are in question."

Meanwhile, The Jerusalem Post quoted an anonymous source "close" to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic as saying that the country "will not move its embassy to Jerusalem if Israel recognizes Kosovo as an independent country."

Most Western countries have recognized Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008, but Serbia and its allies Russia and China have not.

The Trump administration recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital in late 2017 and moved the U.S. Embassy there in May 2018.

The European Commission has voiced "serious concern" over the EU-candidate country's commitment to move its embassy in Israel.

The EU backs a "two-state solution" in which Jerusalem would be the capital of both Israel and a future Palestinian state.

Based on reporting by AFP and The Jerusalem Post