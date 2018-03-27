Funeral Of A Cosmonaut

Accessibility links

Yury Gagarin died 50 years ago, on March 27, 1968, less than seven years after he made history by becoming the first person to fly into space. During what should have been a routine practice flight, Gagarin's MiG-15UTI fighter plane crashed near the town of Kirzhach outside Moscow, killing him and co-pilot Vladimir Seryogin. On March 30, 1968, thousands of mourners gathered in Moscow's Red Square for the funeral of a national hero.

(Originally published on March 27, 2013)
Mourners hold photographs of Gagarin and Seryogin in Red Square on March 30, 1968.
The funeral procession for the two pilots
Thousands of mourners fill Red Square.
