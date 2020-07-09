O projektu

It has been 25 years since the army of the self-declared Republika Srpska entity committed genocide against the population based in Srebrenica in July 1995. With more than 8,000 known victims of the massacres, the remains of 6,955 people have been identified.

The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia has convicted 20 people of crimes in Srebrenica, seven of them for genocide. According to the Srebrenica Memorial Center, Bosnian courts convicted an additional 26 people, 13 of them for genocide.

So far, 94 mass graves have been found in the area around Srebrenica: primary, secondary, and sometimes tertiary, in which the Bosnian Serb soldiers buried Bosniaks after executing them.

Although the courts have handed down a lot of verdicts, many perpetrators of the genocide have not been brought to justice.

The Srebrenica Flower is a symbol of remembrance for the Srebrenica genocide victims. White signifies innocence and green signifies hope while the 11 petals represent July 11, 1995, the first day of the genocide.

Written by Una Čilić

Edited by Pete Baumgartner

Design by RFE/RL’s Pangea Digital team