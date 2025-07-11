Srebrenica Genocide Info

It has been 30 years since the army of the self-declared Republika Srpska entity committed genocide against the Muslim population based in Srebrenica in July 1995. With more than 8,000 known victims of the massacres, the remains of around seven thousand people have been identified. At the Memorial Center Srebrenica, 6,765 victims of the genocide have been buried so far.

The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY), the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina and courts in Serbia have sentenced more than fifty individuals to over 700 years in prison for crimes committed in Srebrenica. Of the twenty ICTY verdicts for crimes committed in Srebrenica, seven include convictions for the crime of genocide. Since 2021 genocide denial is punishable under the Criminal Code of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

So far, 94 mass graves have been found in the area around Srebrenica: primary, secondary, and sometimes tertiary, in which the Bosnian Serb soldiers buried Bosniaks after executing them.

Although the courts have handed down a lot of verdicts, many perpetrators of the genocide have not been brought to justice.

Written by Una Cilic

Edited by Pete Baumgartner

Design by RFE/RL’s Pangea Digital team