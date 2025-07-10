'Prison Didn't Break Me:' Syarhey Tsikhanouski On How He Plans To Continue To Fight For Belarus

When Syarhey Tsikhanouski emerged from his five-year imprisonment, he stepped into a world that was both familiar and alien, he says. The blogger-turned-political-prisoner, a would-be Belarusian presidential candidate once a target of Alyaksandr Lukashenko's regime, has returned to the public stage with the same vigor that made him a prominent figure in the unprecedented 2020 uprising.

In his first extensive interview since his release, Tsikhanouski, a symbol of resilience, spoke to RFE/RL's Belarus Service, known locally as Radio Svaboda, about his years behind bars, the challenges facing Belarusian exiles, his new identity as first gentleman, and his unyielding determination to keep fighting for a democratic Belarus.

Before 2020, Tsikhanouski was best known as the outspoken host of the popular YouTube channel A Country for Life (Страна для Жизни), traveling across Belarus exposing corruption and reporting on poverty and the neglect of rural communities. His straight-talking style and flair for mobilizing supporters set him apart from more traditional opposition figures.

But his political ambitions put him squarely in Lukashenko's crosshairs. In May 2020, after announcing his intention to run for president, Tsikhanouski was arrested during a campaign event in the western city of Hrodna. His wife, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, stepped into the race in his place and went on to lead an unprecedented challenge to Lukashenko's decades-long rule.

The regime's brutal crackdown after the disputed August 2020 election left thousands detained and forced key opposition figures, including Tsikhanouskaya, into exile. Tsikhanouski himself was later sentenced to 18 years on charges widely viewed as politically motivated.

For five years, much of it in solitary confinement, he disappeared from public view.

"For almost three years I lived in absolute isolation," he told RFE/RL from Vilnius. "No calls, no letters, no visits from lawyers. Nothing. They tried to erase me."

Now free, Tsikhanouski, 46, rejects labels like "former political prisoner" or "ex-blogger." Instead, he says he can be called first gentleman as the husband of the woman believed to have beaten Lukashenko in the 2020 election.

"I don't like the word former. It carries a sense of loss," he said. "I think the first gentleman of Belarus is the right way [to refer to me], as I fully support my spouse. I am endlessly grateful to her for her help in my release. Without her support, her faith, and her love, the efforts of the Belarusians and the diplomats would not have been enough. She managed to connect the dots and showed others how to fight. So, the right way to address me is the first gentleman."

He said he sees himself and his wife as complementary forces and will not interfere in her team's activities with his advice.

He made clear, however, that he has no intention of fading into a ceremonial role. "In my situation, it's impossible to stay out of politics. Any step I take is seen as political. Belarusians expect something from me, and they're watching closely."

One of his first moves shortly after his release on June 21 was to appeal to supporters for donations to a fund to support former political prisoners and exiled Belarusians. Tsikhanouski envisioned raising 200,000 euros ($234,000), but the appeal sparked criticism and a weak response.

"During my last days of freedom in 2020, people were queuing for hours to sign petitions. I felt like I had wings," he said. "Now I came out with the same energy and determination, but I see that many Belarusians abroad are tired. They've spent five years surviving, working multiple jobs. I understand, but for those of us coming out of prison, it's painful to feel that the fire has gone out."

He stressed that his appeal for donations wasn't just about money.

"When someone is released, they don't just need funds. They need people to hold their hand, to be there every day until they can stand on their own. I'm lucky to have Svyatlana and her team. But even I often feel alone."

Despite the initial setback, Tsikhanouski said donations have since grown, and more importantly hundreds of volunteers have joined his cause.

He describes his burgeoning movement as a "success beyond expectations." Around 450 people from Belarusian communities across Europe, the United States, and even Singapore have signed up in a testament to his ability to mobilize and inspire.

"This is more than double the size of my 2020 team. These aren't just supporters, they're people ready to act."

Tsikhanouski envisions creating support hubs for exiled Belarusians in Lithuania and Poland to help them find employment and housing.

"It's not tied to Svyatlana's office. This is my initiative. I'm still a businessman at heart. I see problems, and I want to fix them," he said.

He remains tight-lipped about his first major initiative but hinted it will combine political activism and support for the diaspora.

Some have called Tsikhanouski's style populist and likened him to a young Lukashenko, who has been running Belarus with an iron fist for more than 30 years. Tsikhanouski firmly rejects this comparison, emphasizing his commitment to honesty and integrity.

"I don't lie. Lukashenko's defining trait is his ability to lie. I speak directly and openly, even when people think I should be more diplomatic. That's the opposite of him."

He added, "Prison didn't break me. My fire burns even brighter now."

A devout Christian, Tsikhanouski has forgiven those who imprisoned him but still believes that justice must be served.

"Forgiveness doesn't erase crimes. Lukashenko must face trial. Just a bullet would be too quick for him. He should sit on a stake for three hours and tell us everything before meeting his creator."

While Tsikhanouski acknowledges that the fight against Lukashenko's regime will be long and challenging, his commitment to a democratic Belarus is strong. He continues to push for new sanctions and actively engages with European diplomats to discuss ways to pressure Minsk to release remaining political prisoners.

"We need to act. If we pause now, the regime wins," Tsikhanouski emphasized, adding that was advised to take six months off to recover but opted not to.

"If I stop now, nothing will change," he said. "Give me 100 days. After that, judge me. I promise you'll see results."

Asked what he missed most during his imprisonment, Tsikhanouski's answer was simple:

"I dreamed of sitting by a fire, frying bacon with onions...of holding a puppy...of drinking real coffee."

Now, he says, he's catching up on lost time, even asking American diplomats to send him his favorite Starbucks roast.

"Freedom tastes like coffee," he said with a grin.

"I'm always glad to talk, and I have a special attitude toward RFE/RL, too...especially RFE/RL's Belarus Service, which was actively covering those events back in 2020," he said.

"I remember when you left that square in Hrodna, the moment you were gone, they detained me right away. So please, just stay close to me all the time, so I don't get into trouble. All right?" Tsikhanouski joked as he wrapped up his interview.