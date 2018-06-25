Tragedy On Sunshine Street

Svitlana

It was warm and clear when the 26-year-old Svitlana, a college graduate who worked for a subsidiary of the country's largest confectionary, set out for the office shortly after sunrise on September 15, 2015. She planned on taking the same route she did each day, down Sunshine St. toward the bus stop on the main highway.

But around 8:00 a.m., Dmytro Rossoshansky, a neighbor and the nephew of a powerful local judge, was driving his silver Daewoo Lanos while heavily intoxicated, Iryna would later prove in court. Rossoshansky's car struck Svitlana from behind as it careened toward the edge of the road, dragging her some 20 meters and killing her on the spot.

Dmytro Rossoshansky.

Iryna's two-year fight to see Rossoshansky behind bars garnered national attention and became a symbol of Ukraine's struggle against entrenched corruption. It would also set into motion the events leading to her own eventual disappearance.

Rossoshansky had a long record of substance abuse, hospital records obtained by Iryna and seen by RFE/RL show. He had been admitted for severe intoxication on at least three occasions prior to September 15, and neighbors recounted several instances in which he was publicly drunk and belligerent.

Earlier in 2015, Iryna's teenage daughter, Anastasia, had filmed Rossoshansky drinking from a vodka bottle at a neighborhood shop when, she claimed, he ordered his friends to "take care of her." One of the men, Anastasia recounted, "grabbed me by my hair and slammed by head into the hood of a car." She was hospitalized with a concussion, medical records show.

Before he plowed over Svitlana, Rossoshansky had also been arrested for driving under the influence of narcotics, as well as for car theft and robbery. He walked free from each incident and kept his driving license. (Svitlana and Iryna's parents claim he did so with the help of the uncle, although they cannot offer evidence.)

"If he [Rossoshansky] had been punished for all he had done, both of my daughters would still be alive," says Ekaterina Dunyak.

In an effort to interview Rossoshansky family members at their home on Sunshine St., RFE/RL was turned away by an armed police officer who said they had gone to stay with a relative in Kyiv.

Iryna fought tirelessly, even quitting her job to focus solely on her sister's case. She frequently skipped meals and sleep, the family says, her already petite frame growing even daintier.

"She would sit down right in this spot and work on her computer until 5 a.m.," her mother says, pointing to the family's worn-in sofa. "She swore to [Svitlana] when we buried her that she wouldn't sleep until she punished her murderer."

In court, Iryna had argued that the police, aware of the family connection between Rossoshansky and the uncle the Dunyaks claim was protecting him, waited eight hours before testing Rossoshansky's blood for drugs or alcohol. A judge subordinate to the uncle ordered Rossoshansky released on bail.

"When average people try to protect their rights in courts against someone who's powerful, they often end up with a completely unjust decision," says Mykhaylo Zhernakov, a former judge and director of a group pushing for judicial reform called Dejure. "That's how trust is lost in the courts."

One day, Iryna caught a break. She had filed an appeal to transfer the case to another district for a new trial based on a botched investigation and conflict of interest in the court of first instance. In June 2017, the second judge decided in the family's favor, finding Rossoshansky culpable in Svitlana's death and sentencing him to seven years in prison.

Ukrainian courts routinely free those accused of crimes pending trial or hand down short sentences upon conviction, according to Zhernakov. This is especially true in cases like Svitlana's, he says, when the perpetrator has powerful connections.

"These cases are rarely even registered with the investigative authorities," he adds.