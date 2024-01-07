News
Japanese Foreign Minister Holds News Conference In Kyiv Air-Raid Shelter, Offers Funds To Bolster Ukraine Defense
In an unannounced visit to Kyiv, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa reiterated her country’s support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia and said Tokyo would provide an additional $37 million in aid to help Ukraine purchase drone-detection systems to bolster its defense. “I once again strongly condemn Russia's missile and drone attacks on various areas, including Kyiv, even during the New Year holidays,” she said alongside Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. She was forced to hold the news conference in a shelter due to an air raid in the Ukrainian capital. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
More News
- By dpa
Austria Seeks Deportation Of Tajik Man Held For Alleged Cologne Terrorist Threat
A Tajik man being held in connection with an alleged terrorist plot targeting Cologne Cathedral remains in custody after two weeks as a result of a European arrest warrant issued by Austria, police said on January 7. Deportation proceedings are under way relating to the 30-year-old Tajik national, who was arrested after police searched a residence in Wesel, initially taking five men into custody. On New Year's Eve, police arrested a man in Bochum also in connection with a possible attack on the iconic cathedral and one in Austria. Three of the arrested men -- with Tajik or Uzbek nationality -- were released on the instructions of a court.
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Deadly Minibus Blast In Kabul
The Islamic State (IS) extremist group has claimed responsibility for a deadly minibus explosion in the Afghan capital, Kabul. The Sunni Muslim extremist group said on January 8 that its members planted an explosive device on the minibus carrying Shi'ite Muslims, whom they label as disbelievers. Reports vary on the number of casualties from the January 7 blast, with the death toll ranging from five to 16. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said at least 25 members of Kabul's Hazara community were killed or wounded. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi, click here.
Wives Of Russian Soldiers Stage Small 'Demobilization' Protests In Moscow
Wives and relatives of Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine held a series of small protests in Moscow, the latest in a series of public displays of dissent against Kremlin policies. Photos and videos posted to Telegram on January 6 showed a series of "single-person pickets" -- women standing by themselves holding protest signs near the Defense Ministry and other government buildings. The action was organized by "The Way Home," a loose grouping of mainly women who've demanded that their husbands or sons be rotated out of Ukrainian front lines or be fully demobilized. Police did not interfere or make arrests, in contrast to other public protests which have been quickly quashed. To read the original Russian Service story, click here.
- By RFE/RL
Ukraine Says Russia Launched Missile, Drone Attack On Dnipro; 2 Killed In Kherson Shelling
Ukrainian officials said Russia launched 28 drones and three cruise missiles overnight, and 12 people were wounded by a drone attack in the central city of Dnipro.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
In the southern city of Kherson, meanwhile, Russian shelling from across the Dnieper River left at least two people dead, officials said.
Though smaller in scale than other recent assaults, the January 7 aerial attack was the latest indication that Russia had no intention of stopping its targeting of Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, often far from the front lines.
In a post to Telegram, Ukraine’s air force claimed that air defenses destroyed 21 of the 28 drones, which mainly targeted locations in the south and east of Ukraine.
"The enemy is shifting the focus of attack to the frontline territories: the Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions were attacked by drones," air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat told Ukrainian TV.
Russia made no immediate comment on the attack.
In the central city of Dnipro, 12 people were injured by the drone attack there, regional authorities said in a post to Telegram, and several buildings including a school dormitory were damaged.
Over the past two weeks, Russia has fired nearly 300 missiles and more than 200 drones at targets in Ukraine, as part of an effort to terrorize the civilian population and undermine morale. On December 29, more than 120 Russian missiles were launched at cities across Ukraine, killing at least 44 people, including 30 in Kyiv alone.
Ukraine’s air defenses, meanwhile, have improved markedly since the months following Russia’s mass invasion in February 2022. At least five Western-supplied Patriot missile batteries, along with smaller systems like German-made Gepard and the French-manufactured SAMP/T, have also improved Ukraine’s ability to repel Russian drones and missiles.
Last week, U.S. officials said that Russia had begun using North Korean-supplied ballistic missiles as part of its aerial attacks on Ukrainian sites.
In the city of Kherson, which was recaptured by Ukrainian forces in late 2022, residents there have struggled with continuing shelling and missile attacks from Russian forces who continue to control the opposite banks of the Dnieper River.
Shelling еаrly on January 7 killed two and wounded several others, Roman Mrochko, a city administrative head, said.
In the past few months, Ukrainian forces have moved across the Dnieper, setting up a small bridgehead in villages on the river's eastern banks, up river from Kherson. The effort to establish a larger foothold there, however, has faltered, with Russian troops pinning the Ukrainians down, and keeping them from moving heavier equipment over.
Speaking on January 7 to a conference in Sweden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the battlefield was currently stable, but he was confident Russia could be defeated.
"Even Russia can be brought back within the framework of international law. Its aggression can be defeated," he said via video link.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service and Reuters
- By RFE/RL
Orthodox Christians Celebrate Christmas; Holiday Overshadowed By Ukraine Conflict
Millions of Orthodox Christians attended midnight masses marking the Christmas holiday, a celebration overshadowed for many by the conflict in Ukraine.
In Russia, home to the largest number of Orthodox Christians, believers joined overnight services January 7 at churches in Moscow and across the country.
In Ukraine, where a majority of Christians identify as Orthodox, this was the first Christmas that was officially designated by the government to be observed not on January 7, but on December 25, in line with Roman Catholic and Western Christian traditions.
Despite the official designation, made by President Volodymr Zelenskiy in July, thousands of Ukrainians crowded church sanctuaries across the country, including at the renowned Kyiv-Pechersk Monastery, for midnight services.
Zelenskiy’s order was a further sign of Ukraine’s effort to push away from Russian-dominated traditions, amid a devastating war whose full-scale invasion is nearing its second anniversary.
Ukraine’s Orthodox Church broke away from centuries-old control by the Russian Orthodox Church in 2019, although the rift has not been fully resolved. Another, smaller branch of Ukrainian Orthodoxy remains loyal to Moscow, and the two sides have squabbled over control of the Kyiv monastery.
A sizable minority of Ukrainian Christians, particularly in western Ukraine, are Catholic.
In Russia, President Vladimir Putin was joined by relatives of soldiers killed in the Ukraine war for private Christmas services at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence, on Moscow’s western suburbs.
In a Kremlin statement congratulating Orthodox Christians, Putin highlighted the “efforts of religious organizations aimed at supporting our heroes -- participants in the special military operation,” as the Kremlin refers to the Ukraine invasion.
Unlike last year, Putin made no call for a holiday cease-fire.
Western estimates put the Russian toll -- dead and wounded -- since the launch of the invasion in February 2022 at more than 320,000. Ukrainian figures are believed to be comparable.
In Belarus, where Christmas is officially celebrated with public holidays on both December 25 and on January 7, the country’s leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, said in a statement that he was “convinced that by preserving the Orthodox traditions of mercy and moral purity, together we will create the best future for our native Belarus.”
Lukashenka, who has ruled Belarus for 30 years, calls himself an “Orthodox atheist.”
In Montenegro, meanwhile, two rival factions of the national Orthodox Church scuffled and argued during a traditional bonfire ceremony held January 6 in Cetinje, the country's historic royal capital. The tensions stem mainly from a dispute last September where the two factions chose competing clerics to head the Montenegrin church.
In Serbia, Orthodox believers observed the holiday by burning oak branches at services outside churches and temples, including hundreds who gathered at the St. Sava Temple -- the biggest Orthodox church in the Balkans.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Balkan Service and AP
Spain Joins Other Schengen Zone Countries In Recognizing Passports Issued By Kosovo
Kosovo’s deputy prime minister on January 6 welcomed a decision by Spain to recognize Kosovar passports five days after citizens of Kosovo were granted visa-free travel within the European Union’s Schengen zone.
Deputy Prime Minister Besnik Bislimi said on Facebook that Spain’s recognition of passports issued by Kosovo was “more good news” for Kosovo.
“Spain now also recognizes the passports of the Republic of Kosovo,” he said. “So we can travel without [a] visa to this country.”
Kosovar Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz thanked Madrid in Spanish for the decision.
Visa liberalization for citizens of Kosovo came into effect on January 1, but Spain was the only country in the Schengen zone that was excluded.
A document published on January 5 on the website of the European Commission's Department for Migration and Home Affairs said that from January 1, Spain recognizes ordinary passports issued by Kosovo.
"This does not imply in any form formal recognition of Kosovo as an independent state," the document states.
Spain is among five EU states that do not recognize Kosovo's independence. The others are Greece, Cyprus, Slovakia, and Romania. However, all these states recognized travel documents issued by authorities in Kosovo.
Prior to the change in the regulation, the European Commission had confirmed several times that Kosovo met all the conditions for visa liberalization, but some states had consistently expressed reservations over concerns about a possible new wave of migration.
Kosovo celebrated the new regulation when it came into effect on January 1. It allows citizens of Kosovo to travel visa-free within the 27-country Schengen zone for up to 90 days within any 180-day period. The new visa regulation is intended for tourism and personal travel and does not include permission to work.
Kosovo was the last of the six countries of the Western Balkans to attain the visa waiver, which is perceived as a key step for the country’s ambition to join the EU.
French Minister Urges Iran To Stop 'Destabilizing Acts'
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told her Iranian counterpart on January 6 that Iran and its affiliates must stop "destabilizing acts" that could spark a broader conflict in the Middle East. During a telephone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Colonna "gave him a very clear message: the risk of regional conflagration has never been so great; Iran and its affiliates must immediately stop their destabilizing acts." Colonna said on X, formerly Twitter, that in the call she also told Abdollahian that no one would gain from an escalation.
Russia Cancels Orthodox Christmas Masses In Ukraine Border City
Orthodox Christmas midnight masses in the city of Belgorod near the Russia-Ukraine border have been canceled, authorities in the city said on January 6, a day after officials offered to evacuate worried residents amid increasing attacks. The mayor of Belgorod, Valentin Demidov, said on social media he agreed with local church leaders that "night masses in Belgorod would be canceled in connection to the operational situation." Ukrainian forces have hit Belgorod with near daily attacks in recent days, the deadliest of which killed 25 people on December 30.
Ukraine Shows Evidence Russia Used North Korean Missile In Kharkiv Attack
The Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office provided evidence on January 6 that Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles supplied by North Korea, showcasing the fragments. A senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on January 5 that Russia hit Ukraine this week with missiles supplied by North Korea for the first time during its invasion. Dmytro Chubenko, a spokesperson for the Kharkiv prosecutor's office, said the missile, one of several that hit the city on January 2, was visually and technically different from Russian models.
Denmark Says Ukraine To Get F-16 Jets In Second Quarter
Denmark's transfer of 19 American-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will take place in the second quarter of 2024, once Ukrainian pilots have completed training, the Danish Defense Ministry said on January 6. Denmark, which is replacing its F-16 fleet with more modern F-35 jets, announced in August that it would provide the planes after securing approval from the U.S. government. Kyiv had long sought to obtain the fighter jets. But Washington had resisted allowing the jet transfers for fear of being deemed a direct belligerent in the Ukraine war by Moscow.
- By AP
Thousands Attend Funeral In Islamabad For Pakistani Cleric Gunned Down In Broad Daylight
Thousands of mourners attended a funeral on January 6 for a Pakistani Sunni Muslim cleric gunned down in broad daylight on the outskirts of the capital, Islamabad, police and a spokesman for the cleric's organization said. The funeral of Masoodur Rehman Usmani was held a day after unidentified gunmen shot and killed him and wounded his driver in the neighborhood of Ghauri Town, according to Islamabad police. No one claimed responsibility for the attack, which is a rare occurrence in this part of Pakistan. Police said they were using closed-circuit TV footage to track down the assailants.
Iran Says Death Toll From Twin Bombings Rises To 91
A bombing attack in Iran claimed by the Islamic State extremist group has killed 91 people, state media said on January 6, raising an earlier toll after two victims died of their wounds. The two blasts in Kerman on January 3 hit crowds at a memorial ceremony near the tomb of Qasem Soleimani, a revolutionary guards general killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq in January 2020. "The death toll... reached 91 after two people, including a child, hospitalized in intensive care, succumbed to their injuries," official news agency IRNA quoted a health official as saying.
11 Killed In Russian Missile Strike On City In Donetsk Region; Kyiv Says It Hit Russian Positions In Crimea
Eleven people were killed on January 6 when Russian forces shelled the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, the governor of the Ukrainian-controlled part of the region said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Vadym Filashkin said five children were among those killed in the missile strike on Pokrovsk, a city in Ukrainian-held territory about 80 kilometers northwest of Donetsk city, which lies in the Russian held center of the region.
"The Russians hit the region with S-300 missiles, killing 11 people and wounding another eight," Filashkin said on Telegram. The main strike hit Pokrovsk and nearby villages, he said, adding that the attack showed Russian forces were "trying to inflict as much grief as possible on our land."
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy responded in his nightly video address, saying Russia must be made to feel the consequences of every such attack.
"The Russian strike targeted ordinary residential buildings and private houses," Zelenskiy said. "Russia must feel -- always feel -- that no such strike will go without consequences for the terrorist state."
Reports of the deaths in Pokrovsk came after the Ukrainian Air Force said it had destroyed a Russian command center at the Saky air base on the occupied Crimean Peninsula in an overnight attack.
“All targets have been shot down,” Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram, adding that Russia lost “another command post in Crimea.”
Ukraine on January 5 said it carried out separate strikes on a Russian military command post and a military unit in Crimea, inflicting "serious damage" to Russia's defense system.
Natalya Humenyuk, the spokeswoman for the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, said that "really powerful combat" operations took place earlier this week, hitting Russia's military operations in Crimea especially hard.
"Not only one command post was affected," she said in a rare detailing of Ukrainian operations.
Russia on January 6 claimed that its forces shot down four Ukrainian missiles in Crimea overnight.
The reports cannot be independently verified.
Since Moscow's brutal invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Ukraine’s forces have conducted frequent strikes on Russian military targets in Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.
The Saky airfield made headlines in September 2023 when Ukraine said its military hit the facility, causing “serious damage" to equipment at the site. Crimea’s Moscow-installed officials denied the claim.
The air base had also come under a Ukrainian strike in August the previous year, with Kyiv claiming that the attack destroyed at least nine military aircraft, including Su-30SM fighters and Su-24M bombers.
Both the Ukraine and Russia have escalated attacks in recent days, as the military conflict drags on into nearly two years.
In Moscow, a top Russian official was quoted as saying that Russia plans to produce 32,500 drones each year by 2030, allocating $7.66 billion for the project.
"This is almost three times higher than current production volumes,” First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency on January 6.
Drones have been widely used both by Moscow and Kyiv since the war began. Russia mostly relies on the cheaply produced, Iranian-made Shahed drones in its aerial assaults on Ukrainian infrastructure far beyond the front lines in the east and south of the country.
Ukraine, meanwhile, has intensively used the first-person-view (FVP) drones -- small drones originally meant for personal civilian use but modified for the battlefield.
Kyiv said last month that it planned to produce more than 11,000 medium- and long-range attack drones, as well as 1 million FPV drones in 2024.
With reporting by AFP, dpa, and Reuters
Iranian Commander Challenges 'Enemy' Naval Presence In Region
The commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps vowed on January 6 to reach "the enemy" far and near as tensions soar on key shipping routes where Tehran’s allies have been attacking vessels. "Today, we are facing an all-out battle with the enemy," said Hossein Salami at a ceremony in the Gulf port city of Bandar Abbas, where the revolutionary guards unveiled a new ship and 100 missile launchers. Salami didn't name the enemy, but 22 nations have agreed to participate in a U.S.-led coalition to safeguard commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi movement.
Chechen Leader Offers Ukrainian Captives In Exchange For Lifting Sanctions On His Family
The authoritarian ruler of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has offered to release Ukrainian prisoners of war in exchange for the lifting of U.S. sanctions against his family members and horses, Russian media reported on January 5. Kadyrov, a loyal Kremlin ally, said he provided a list of 20 Ukrainian captives to American author Scott Ritter -- a disgraced former UN weapons inspector, and regular contributor to Russian state media -- who was visiting Chechnya. Kadyrov said the captives “were taken in Donetsk and Luhansk.” To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Moldovan Separatist Leader Denounces New Trade Duties
The leader of Moldova's separatist Transdniester enclave denounced Chisinau's introduction of import and export duties for his pro-Russian region, saying central authorities were violating fundamental rights and crushing business. Vadim Krasnoselsky said in a televised address on January 5 that Moldova had acted without warning when it ended Transdniester’s right to export and import goods duty-free and appealed to Chisinau to reconsider. The issue of Transdniester's status has taken on new significance as the European Union has agreed to launch accession talks with Moldova's pro-European authorities.
Russian Troops Shell Ukraine's Pokrovsk, Causing 'Casualties,' Regional Authorities Say
Russian troops shelled the Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk in the eastern province of Donetsk late on January 5, causing “casualties,” the head of the regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, said. "Tonight, the Russians shelled the city twice, hitting the administration building. A garage and cars are on fire. According to preliminary information, there are no people under the rubble, but there are victims," he wrote on Telegram, posting photos of a burning and partially destroyed building. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Iran Moves To Seal Borders With Afghanistan And Pakistan After Deadly Blasts
Iran said it is shutting its vast borders with neighboring Afghanistan and Pakistan to increase security after the twin bombing that killed at least 89 people in the southeastern city of Kerman on January 3.
The Iran Students News Agency (ISNA) quoted Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi as saying his government was prioritizing border crossings along borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan, both of which range for almost 1,000 kilometers.
The bombings in Kerman targeted people attending ceremonies to mark the fourth anniversary of the assassination of the late military commander General Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a U.S. drone.
The Islamic State (IS) extremist group has claimed responsibility for the blasts saying that two of its members detonated explosive belts in the crowd that had gathered for Soleimani's memorial. IS has in the past claimed responsibility for some terrorist attacks in Iran.
On January 5, Vahidi told state TV that the country's intelligence agencies "have found very good clues regarding elements involved in the terrorist explosions in Kerman."
He said that a number "of those who had a role in this incident have been arrested," but did not elaborate.
Afghanistan's Taliban-led government and Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs have yet to react to the announcement of the border closures. Both condemned the attack on January 3.
In the past, Tehran has accused both countries of allowing illegal immigrants, and sometimes terrorists, to slip across the border and harming Iran's national security.
"Iran is indirectly accusing Afghanistan by insinuating that terrorists come from that country," Aziz Ma'araj, a former Afghan diplomat who had served in Tehran, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
Ahmad Khan Andar, an Afghan security expert, warned against blocking landlocked Afghanistan's borders.
"The two countries should jointly fight terrorists along their shared border," he told Radio Azadi.
In Afghanistan, the Taliban has been fighting against the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), a local branch of IS, since it first emerged in 2015.
Since seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban has tried to launch an intense crackdown on the IS-K, but many analysts say the mountainous border regions remain porous and it is far from eliminating the hard-line Salafist group that considers Shi'ites apostates.
Iran and Afghanistan's northern central Asia neighbors and Russia consider the IS and IS-K to be a significant threat to security.
Ukraine Joins U.S. In Saying Russia Is Using North Korean Missiles
Russia has hit Ukraine with missiles supplied by North Korea for the first time during its full-scale invasion, a senior Kyiv official said on January 5, a day after the United States said Moscow had used missiles obtained from the isolated communist state in Russia's conflict with its western neighbor. "There is no longer any disguise...the Russian Federation for the first time struck at the territory of Ukraine with missiles received from...North Korea," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said on X, formerly Twitter. He did not provide evidence for the missiles being North Korean. In its statement on January 4, the White House cited declassified intelligence.
Belarus Recalls Ambassador To Sweden Over Naming Of Envoy To Belarus's Democratic Community
Minsk has recalled its ambassador to Sweden over the appointment of Sweden’s former ambassador to Belarus to serve as Stockholm’s representative to the Belarusian democratic community abroad.
Sweden in turn recalled its representative in Belarus to Stockholm for consultations, the Swedish Foreign Ministry confirmed to RFE/RL’s Belarus Service on January 5.
“The temporary charge d'affaires of Sweden in Minsk is currently in Stockholm for consultations,” the press service of the Swedish Foreign Ministry told RFE/RL.
Work at the Swedish Embassy in Minsk continues as usual, the ministry said, adding that the Belarusian ambassador to Sweden is currently “in Minsk for consultations."
The diplomatic clash occurred after Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom appointed Christina Johannesson, Sweden’s former ambassador to Belarus, to be the Swedish representative to the Belarusian democratic community abroad. Johannesson's responsibilities include relations with Belarusians in exile, cooperation with the democratic forces, and strengthening international ties.
With the appointment, Sweden joined France, Estonia, Lithuania, and Poland in naming special representatives for relations with democratic Belarus.
On the same day he announced the appointment, Billstrom was asked in an interview with RFE/RL whether he recognized Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya as the elected president of Belarus.
"We recognize her as a person who won the elections and who by right should have become the inaugurated president of Belarus," he said on November 6.
Diplomatic sources in Minsk told RFE/RL that this raised the ire of Belarusian authorities, who recalled Ambassador Dzmitry Mironchyk from Stockholm. It was unclear when Mironchyk left. They also demanded that the head of Sweden’s diplomatic mission in Minsk, Eva Sundqvist, return to Stockholm for consultations.
The press service of the Swedish Foreign Ministry also informed RFE/RL that, after the appointment of Johannesson to the Belarus Democratic Community, the Swedish Foreign Ministry held negotiations with Belarusian representatives.
The press service said it had "no concrete reactions to share" about the negotiations.
Azerbaijani Minister And State Oil Company Veteran To Lead COP29 Climate Talks
Azerbaijan has appointed its ecology and natural resources minister to serve as president of the United Nations COP29 climate talks to be held in Baku in November. The appointment of Mukhtar Babayev was announced on January 4 by the COP28 United Arab Emirates presidency on X, formerly Twitter. Before taking office in 2018, Babayev spent 24 years at Azerbaijan's state-owned oil and gas company Socar. The selection of Babayev continues a contentious trend of oil and gas industry leaders helming UN climate talks. The chief of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company presided over last year's summit in Dubai.
Two Candidates Approved To Run Against Putin In Russian Presidential Election
Russia's Central Election Commission has registered two candidates to run against Vladimir Putin in a presidential election in March. The commission on January 5 approved Leonid Slutsky, the head of the lower house of parliament's international affairs committee, and Vladislav Davankov, the vice-speaker of the lower house, as candidates in the March 17 vote. Slutsky is a member of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party, while Davankov is from the New People Party. Neither is expected to pose a challenge to Putin. His main rivals, Aleksei Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza, are in prison serving lengthy sentences that they say are politically motivated. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iran Says Several Suspects Detained Over Suicide Bombings As Country Mourns Victims
Several suspects have been detained in Iran in connection with the Islamic State-claimed deadly suicide bombings this week that killed at least 91 people during commemorations for a former Iranian commander as President Ebrahim Raisi joined mourners on January 5 for the funerals of some of the victims.
State TV showed footage of crowds chanting “revenge, revenge” at the funerals in the southeastern city of Kerman, the scene of the twin explosions that also injured scores on January 3.
The attack -- the bloodiest in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution -- targeted a memorial service for military commander General Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a U.S. drone.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV on January 5 that the country’s intelligence agencies “have found very good clues regarding elements involved in the terrorist explosions in Kerman.”
The minister said that a number “of those who had a role in this incident have been arrested,” but did not elaborate.
State news agencies quoted Deputy Interior Minister Majid Mirahmadi as saying that "various individuals have been arrested in five cities in five provinces” in connection with the attacks. Mirahmadi said the details will be announced in “the next few hours.”
The Islamic State (IS) extremist group claimed on January 4 that two of its members had detonated explosive belts in the crowd that had gathered for Soleimani's memorial. IS has in the past claimed responsibility for some terrorist attacks in Iran.
But Iranian leaders and state media have sought to link the latest bombings to the wider Middle East tensions arising from the ongoing conflict in Gaza and indirectly blame the United States for the attacks.
“The enemy always sees the power of the Islamic republic. The whole world is recognizing this power and this ability,” Raisi said, without naming any country.
"Be sure, the initiative is in the hands of our powerful forces. The place and time will be determined by our forces.”
The gathered crowd in the funerals shouted in response: "Death to America!" and “Death to Israel!”
Washington has rejected any suggestion that it or its ally Israel were behind the bombings. Israel, Iran's arch foe, has not commented on the allegations.
Iranian state television aired comments from 2016 from then-U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, who wrongly accused then-President Barack Obama of being the “founder” of IS.
The attacks killed at least 91 people authorities said on January 6 in an update of the death toll. Around 280 were injured by the blasts. The bombings have sparked condemnation from around the world.
Soleimani had been part of the Iranian response to IS in Syria, while focusing on keeping embattled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad -- an ally of Tehran -- in power.
Soleimani also had extensive ties to proxy groups around the wider Middle East, including Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union. He was seen by Washington as the mastermind behind deadly roadside bombings targeting American soldiers in Iraq.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP
Jailed Tajik Opposition Politician Dies In Prison, Family Says
A jailed member of the banned Islamic Renaissance Party of Tajikistan (IRPT) died in a prison outside Dushanbe late on January 4, his family said. Rajabali Komilov, 63, had been in prison since 2018 serving a 10-year sentence for membership in a banned organization. He was the head of the IRPT office in the southern Danghara district. Tajikistan outlawed the opposition group in 2015, branding it a terrorist organization, a claim the party denies. The cause of Komilov’s death is not known, but medical sources told RFE/RL he had been ill and partially paralyzed in recent months. To read the original report by RFE/RL’s Tajik Service, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Iran Vows Response After Explosions Kill Nearly 100 During Ceremony For Slain General2
Islamic State Claims Deadly Blasts In Iran As Tehran Says Suspects Arrested3
11 Killed In Russian Missile Strike On City In Donetsk Region; Kyiv Says It Hit Russian Positions In Crimea4
Spain Joins Other Schengen Zone Countries In Recognizing Passports Issued By Kosovo5
'Hot Potato': Ukrainian Mobilization Bill Driving A Wedge Between President And Armed Forces6
Russia Admits To Accidentally Bombing Its Own Village7
Ukraine Says It Hit Russian Command Post, Military Unit On Crimea8
Attack On Kherson Region Kills One As Ukraine Claims Successful Mission in Russian-Occupied Crimea9
Russia Bets It Can 'Outlast The Attention Span Of The West' To Defeat Ukraine, Says Defense And Security Expert10
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Subscribe