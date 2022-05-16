Quiet Moments From Odesa: A Strategic Ukrainian Port City Awaits Its Fate

Accessibility links

As battles rage in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, people living in the strategic Black Sea port city of Odesa are trying to live life as normally as possible. Odesa has been hit by Russian missiles but the city has so far been been spared any full-scale assault. With "danger, mines" signs marking its beaches, sandbags protecting its heritage sites, and air-raid sirens alerting its citizens of incoming missiles, the residents of Odesa are living their lives knowing quiet moments of normalcy may come to an end.

The historic city of Odesa, founded in 1794 by Catherine the Great on the coast of the Black Sea, is known for its Potemkin Stairs, stunning architecture, and pleasant beaches. It is also uneasily awaiting its fate as it looks to the east, where cities such as Mariupol and Kherson have been left in ruins by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. If Russia can succeed in capturing Odesa, it would be a strategic military prize, ending Ukraine's ability to use the Black Sea for its imports and exports.

A man grabs a crab as he casts his line into the Black Sea.
1 A man grabs a crab as he casts his line into the Black Sea.
Orthodox Christian worshippers attend a service at Archangel St. Michael&#39;s Monastery.
2 Orthodox Christian worshippers attend a service at Archangel St. Michael's Monastery.
Anna Loboda, 93, a former choir member who fled the Donetsk region, sings a song at St. Michael&#39;s Monastery, where she lives.&nbsp;With no family to take care of her, Loboda was rescued by a neighbor before Russian forces captured their village.&nbsp; &nbsp;
3 Anna Loboda, 93, a former choir member who fled the Donetsk region, sings a song at St. Michael's Monastery, where she lives. With no family to take care of her, Loboda was rescued by a neighbor before Russian forces captured their village. 

 
A woman waters plants at St. Michael&#39;s in Odesa.
4 A woman waters plants at St. Michael's in Odesa.
A man rides a bicycle with a Ukrainian flag on the road between Odesa and Mykolayiv.
5 A man rides a bicycle with a Ukrainian flag on the road between Odesa and Mykolayiv.
Ukrainians enjoy the summer weather at the Black Sea Yacht Club. Due to the military conflict and the danger of mines, yachts cannot leave port.
6 Ukrainians enjoy the summer weather at the Black Sea Yacht Club. Due to the military conflict and the danger of mines, yachts cannot leave port.
The Ukrainian Navy and the Odesa Opera House hold a joint concert in support of the Mariupol defenders on May 15.
7 The Ukrainian Navy and the Odesa Opera House hold a joint concert in support of the Mariupol defenders on May 15.
Sunbathers on the pier of the Black Sea Yacht Club
8 Sunbathers on the pier of the Black Sea Yacht Club
A man dives into the sea.
9 A man dives into the sea.
A man swims next to a dolphin in Odesa.
10 A man swims next to a dolphin in Odesa.
An armed Ukrainian Territorial Defense fighter walks the pier at the Black Sea Yacht Club.
11 An armed Ukrainian Territorial Defense fighter walks the pier at the Black Sea Yacht Club.
People walk past a hotel complex destroyed by a Russian missile on May 8.
12 People walk past a hotel complex destroyed by a Russian missile on May 8.
