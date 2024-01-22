Polish Prime Minister Visits Kyiv

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico says he will tell his Ukrainian counterpart that Slovakia would reject Ukraine joining NATO because its membership would mean “nothing other than a basis for World War III."

Fico is preparing to travel to Ukraine on January 24 to meet Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for talks in the border city of Uzhhorod.

One reason for the visit is to present a further aid package, but Fico said in an interview on January 20 with a Slovak public broadcaster that he would also make clear the Slovak position on Ukraine's desire to join NATO.



"I will tell [Shmyhal] that I am against the membership of Ukraine in NATO and that I will veto it," Fico said, adding that if Ukraine were in NATO, “some conflicts will be constantly instigated there,” and “once a clash happens between Russia and a NATO member state, we will have a world war."

NATO in July reaffirmed its position that Ukraine will one day become a member of the alliance, and members voted to simplify Ukraine's path to accession, such as the removal of the requirement for a Membership Action Plan. NATO has also formed the NATO-Ukraine Council to improve relations. However, NATO members are torn over when to admit Ukraine, and no vote or decision on membership is imminent.



Slovakia, which has been a member of NATO since 2004, was long one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters in its defense against Russia’s full-scale invasion. But when Fico's left-wing nationalist government took power in October, Slovakia decided to no longer supply Kyiv with weapons.



Fico also asserted in the interview that Ukraine is not an independent and sovereign country, saying it is "under the total influence and control of the United States." The remark repeated a baseless claim that Russia has made repeatedly.



Fico said the trip was very important to him and he will be interested to hear what kind of solution Ukraine has to end the war, adding that in his view current policies mean "having 200,000 more people dead."



He believes that some kind of a compromise will be necessary to end the fighting and “it will be very painful for both sides."



During his visit he will offer humanitarian aid -- Bratislava continues to send mine-clearing systems and diesel generators -- but no weapons from the army or state reserves of Slovakia.



Fico also said Slovakia was in favor of Ukraine joining the European Union as long as the country fulfills the same conditions as other candidates.



“I will tell [Shmyhal] that we respect them, but they must meet the conditions,” he said, adding that in his view there cannot be a political accession to the EU “by a country that absolutely doesn't meet any requirements.”



He said he will tell Ukrainian officials that their country is “one of the most corrupt countries in the world” and questioned how much of the aid the country receives “gets lost or channeled toward some criminal structures.”

With translation of Fico's remarks by Petr Kubalek and reporting by dpa and AFP