Ukrainian Cities Hit By Deadly Air Strikes As Russian Forces Press On To Seize The Donbas

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued one of his most ominous warnings yet, claiming Moscow has barely started its campaign in Ukraine and dared the West to try to defeat it on the battlefield. “Everyone should know that, by and large, we haven’t started anything yet in earnest,” he said. “At the same time, we don’t reject peace talks. But those who reject them should know that the further it goes, the harder it will be for them to negotiate with us.”

On July 7, as the war rhetoric escalated, missiles were launched against several Ukrainian cities in the Donbas, killing at least four civilians. Reuters and AP photographers captured the aftermath as Russia's invasion of Ukraine enters its 135th day.