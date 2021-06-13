Envoy: U.S. Forces May Be Leaving Afghanistan, But The U.S. Is Not

The United States will not abandon Afghanistan even after the withdrawal of its forces, set to be completed by September 11, Zalmay Khalilzad has said. The U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation spoke at a news conference during his visit to Kazakhstan's capital, Nur-Sultan, on June 13. The Afghan-born diplomat said that he regularly discusses Afghanistan with his Russian counterpart -- President Vladimir Putin's special representative, Zamir Kabulov.