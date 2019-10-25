"Always prepared!" For decades, it was a catchphrase of the Pioneers, an outdoorsy youth group that was a hallmark of communist indoctrination efforts targeting schoolchildren throughout the U.S.S.R. and its client states.

But Eastern Europe's communist leaders were the ones caught off guard 30 years ago, when mass strikes and pro-democracy demonstrations broke Moscow's tight grip on the region.

Peaceful revolutions punched holes in the Iron Curtain and toppled one-party rule in Poland, Hungary, East Germany, Bulgaria, and Czechoslovakia. Romania's uprising, marred by violence, soon followed.

Decades of Kremlin-sponsored censorship, isolation, and cultural and ideological brow-beating had failed: The kids were more than alright.

Here's a playful look, based on numerous personal and historical accounts, at some of the clues to Czechoslovak disenchantment that pupils and students were toting around on the eve of that country's Velvet Revolution.