Uruguay Beat Russia To Top World Cup Group A

Uruguay beat World Cup hosts Russia 3-0 in Samara on June 25 to seal top spot in Group A.

Russia played much of the match with 10 men after defender Igor Smolnikov was sent off for two yellow cards after 36 minutes.

The team had already qualified along with Uruguay for the last 16 after winning their first two games.

Iran will face Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, in Saransk later in the day.

During the night of June 24, dozens of Iran supporters gathered outside the Portugal soccer team's hotel in the Russian city, making loud noises with vuvuzelas, bells, and drums in an attempt to disrupt the team’s sleep.

Iran can secure a spot in the knockout round with a win.

A tie could also see Iran through if powerhouse Spain loses to winless Morocco in the other Group B fixture later today in Kaliningrad.

Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa