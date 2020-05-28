U.S. Blacklists Bosnian Politician Over Involvement In 'Significant Corruption’

PRISTINA -- The U.S. Department of State has blacklisted Amir Zukic, a former member of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s lower house of parliament accused of involvement in "significant corruption” in the Balkan country.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on May 28 that as a member of Bosnia’s House of Representatives and as the leader of the largest Bosnian Muslim party, the Party of Democratic Action (SDA), Zukic was involved in “corrupt acts that undermined the rule of law” in the country.



The move means Zukic and his immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States.



“This designation reaffirms U.S. commitment to combating corruption” in Bosnia Pompeo said, adding that the State Department “will continue to use these authorities to promote accountability for corrupt actors in this region and globally.”