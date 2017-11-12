Trump: 'I Am With Our Agencies' On Russia Election Meddling

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he trusts U.S. intelligence agencies on the question of Russia's meddling in the U.S. presidential election in 2016. Trump was speaking at a news conference in Vietnam's capital, Hanoi, on November 12, a day after he was quoted as saying that he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin's denial of tampering. Following up on that statement, Trump said in Hanoi: "I believe that President Putin really feels -- and he feels strongly -- that he did not meddle in our election. What he believes is what he believes." (Reuters)