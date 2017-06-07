U.S. Senators To Press Security Chiefs On Russia Probe

U.S. senators are set to hear testimony from top security officials on the FBI's probe into Russia's alleged meddling in the U.S. election last year and fallout from the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 7 is expected to include testimony from acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers, and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

It comes a day ahead of the hotly anticipated testimony from Comey, who has not spoken publicly since he was abruptly dismissed by President Donald Trump on May 9.

Comey is expected to face questions from lawmakers about the circumstances of his firing, as well as media reports alleging that Trump may have pressured Comey to shelve the investigation.

Trump has denied asking Comey to end the probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, one of several campaign or transition team members whose dealings with Russian officials have aroused suspicion.

The Justice Department on May 17 appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the FBI investigation.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP