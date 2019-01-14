Uzbekistan Qualify For Knockout Stage At Asian Cup

Uzbekistan has qualified for the knockout round of the Asian Cup soccer championship in the United Arab Emirates.



Uzbekistan routed Turkmenistan 4-0 in a Group F encounter on January 13 in Dubai behind two goals from Eldor Shomurodov and one each from Javokhir Sidikov and Jaloliddin Masharipov.



Elsewhere in Group F, Japan beat Oman 1-0.



Uzbekistan now plays Japan on Japan on January 17 to decide the group winner.



The top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed teams advance to the round of 16.



Elsewhere on January 13, Qatar beat North Korea 6-0 and advanced to the knockout stages of the tournament.



Saudi Arabia will join Qatar in the round of 16 from Group E.



Amid diplomatic tensions between the two countries, Qatar and Saudi Arabia meet January 17 in a game which will decide the group winner.

