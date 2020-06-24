Voting Skulduggery? Graveyard Protest Highlights COVID-19 Fears Ahead Of Russian Balloting
Activists dressed as corpses gathered at a St. Petersburg cemetery in a bizarre protest against Russia's nationwide vote on changing the constitution, which is scheduled for July 1. They're not the only ones arguing that voting could be dangerous in a country with the third-highest COVID-19 caseload in the world. Hundreds of local voting officials have signed an open letter refusing to work at polling stations.