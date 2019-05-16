Putin Suggests Poll On Church Construction Amid Ongoing Protests In Yekaterinburg

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested holding an opinion poll to establish whether a new Orthodox church can be built in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, where thousands have been demonstrating for days against the proposed project and almost 100 have been detained by the police.



Speaking at a meeting of the All-Russia Popular Front (ONF) political movement in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on May 16, Putin said that churches "must unite, not split people."



"There is a simple way [to sort out the situation] -- to hold a poll. And the minority must obey the majority. That is what democracy is about," Putin said.



The administration of Yekaterinburg reacted positively to Putin's suggestion, with Deputy Mayor Yekaterina Kuzyomka telling the Interfax news agency that the city authorities were open to holding such a poll.



Thousands of demonstrators have rallied in the city over the past three days to protest the local authorities' decision to build a new Russian Orthodox church on the site of a popular park.

The regional police department said on May 16 that 96 protesters were detained in the period between May 13 and May 15.



A court in Yekaterinburg said hours earlier that 21 of those detained on May 15 were sentenced to several days in jail for taking part in an unsanctioned protest.



The regional branch of the Public Monitoring Commission human rights group said on May 15 that many of the detained individuals were beaten, some severely, adding that at least one person was taken to the hospital by an ambulance after being beaten by police.



In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on May 16 rejected reports suggesting that the church would be part of a major complex including high-rise apartments and businesses to be unveiled in 2023.

"The information about the church's being a part of a bigger construction plan and other buildings and centers are scheduled to be raised there is not true," Peskov told reporters.



Meanwhile, more than 74,000 people have signed a Change.org petition against the construction of the church, which critics say would occupy one of the few remaining green spaces in the city, Russia's fourth-largest.

With reporting by TASS, Interfax, MKhD Media, RFE/RL's Russian Service, and Matthew Luxmoore in Yekaterinburg