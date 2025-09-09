Lukashenko's Secret Bases: Mapping Military Sites In Belarus
After Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Belarus began actively expanding its military infrastructure. Entirely new military bases and airfields have appeared in Belarus, and existing ones are being modernized. Using satellite imagery, RFE/RL's Belarus Service shows how the country’s military sites have changed ahead of this year’s Zapad-2025 exercises with Russia -- the first time the joint drills are being conducted since the invasion.
MapTiler © OpenStreetMap contributors
Satellite imagery: Planet Labs
Satellite imagery: Planet Labs