Trump Says He Has New Information About Alleged Russian Hacking

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has said he has unrevealed information about alleged Russian hacking during the presidential election that he plans to present next week.

Speaking briefly to reporters on his way to a New Year’s party in the U.S. state of Florida, Trump responded to a query about the alleged hacking by saying: “I know things that other people don’t know” and “you will find out on Tuesday or Wednesday [January 3 or 4].”

He also said that he still believes the hacking of emails of U.S. Democratic Party officials could have been carried out by “somebody else” other than Russia. He said he knows a lot about computer hacking and that it’s “a very hard thing to prove.”

Last week, the U.S. government expelled 35 Russian diplomats and imposed sanctions against Russian security officials and agencies over the alleged hacking. U.S. intelligence agencies have said they believe Moscow ordered the hacking in order to help Trump win the election.

Asked whether he would meet with the president of Taiwan if she traveled to the United States, Trump refused to rule it out, saying merely, “we’ll see.” The United States does not recognize Taiwan, which China considers a renegade province.

Trump said that under his presidency, the United States will have “great relationships” with many countries around the world, including Russia and China.

He also said that Israel was “very, very important to me.”

