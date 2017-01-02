French President Visiting Troops In Iraq

French President Francois Hollande has arrived in Baghdad to visit French troops who are participating in the international coalition helping Iraq combat the Islamic State (IS) extremist group.

Hollande arrived on January 2, becoming the most prominent head of state to visit Iraq since the U.S.-led anti-IS coalition was formed 2 1/2 years ago.

He is being accompanied by Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drain.

French aircraft have carried out about 1,000 strikes against suspected IS targets. France has 500 soldiers advising Iraqi forces trying to recapture the city of Mosul.

In addition, it maintains 14 Rafale fighter jets in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.

Based on reporting by AFP and dpa