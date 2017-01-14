Serbia Sends 'Promo Train' To Kosovo’s North

Serbia launched a promotional railway service on January 14 from Belgrade to Serb-dominated northern Kosovo despite protests from the government in Pristina.

The train, which Serbia bought from Russia, is painted in the colors of the Serbian flag and features pictures of churches, monasteries, and medieval towns, as well as the words “Kosovo is Serbian” in 21 languages.

The promotional ride was the first from Belgrade to the northern town of Mitrovica since the 1998-99 war.

The journey is expected to take 10 hours on the long-established railway tracks with several stops along the way. The train is due to arrive in Mitrovica at 19:30 local time.

The train ride could turn into a regular service after a trial period from January 20 to February 26.

The event comes amid already heightened tensions between Serbia and Kosovo after the recent detention in France of former Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj on an arrest warrant from Serbia.

Kosovo State Minister Edita Tahiri on January 13 accused Serbia of threatening regional stability and urged the European Union to intervene.

Serbia and Kosovo, a former province which unilaterally declared independence from Belgrade in 2008, have been locked in EU-facilitated talks since 2011 to normalize ties.

With reporting by AP