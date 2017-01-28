Trump Issues Sweeping Anti-Immigration Orders Barring Syrians, Other Muslims

U.S. President Donald Trump issued orders indefinitely barring Syrian refugees from the United States and temporarily suspending visits from a wide swathe of other Muslim countries.

Trump on January 27 ordered the suspension of all immigration from countries where terrorists are located for 90 days until a rigorous new "extreme vetting" process is put in place. His order does not specify which countries would be affected, but the AP and Reuters said they likely include Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Trump also ordered a four-month suspension of America's refugee program for countries outside Syria, including Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. And he cut in half to 50,000 the number of refugees the United States will accept from around the world this year.

A major exception to the refugee bans was for Syrian Christians, who Trump said are persecuted in their homeland.

"I'm establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America. Don't want them here," Trump said as he unveiled the ordered at the Pentagon.

"We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people."

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters

