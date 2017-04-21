Second Flight Attendant Loses Discrimination Suit Against Russia's Aeroflot

A Russian court has rejected a lawsuit filed by an Aeroflot flight attendant who accused the national airline of discrimination based on body size, the second such ruling this week.

A court in Moscow said on April 21 that there were "no grounds" to rule in favor of the plaintiff, Yevgenia Magurina.

Magurina was seeking to force Aeroflot to drop what she said were rules for the weight, height, and clothing size of flight attendants, as well as 500,000 rubles ($8,800) in compensation for docked pay and moral damages.

She was one of several Aeroflot flight attendants who claimed in February that they were being barred from working on international flights -- and thus from higher pay -- because of their physical attributes.

They jokingly dubbed themselves STS -- abbreviated Russian for "old, fat, and ugly."

Aeroflot has denied it discriminates.

A different Moscow court rejected a similar lawsuit by another flight attendant, Irina Iyerusalimskaya, on April 18.

Based on reporting by Rapsinews, TASS, and Interfax