Five Afghan Policemen Killed In Taliban Attack

At least five members of the Afghan security forces were killed early on March 5 when their checkpoint was attacked in northeastern Kunduz province, an Afghan official said.

A large group of Taliban fighters attacked the post near the city of Kunduz, provincial police chief General Abdul Hamid Hamid said.

Meanwhile, 18 insurgents were killed and three injured in the Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

"The key terrorists killed in the operation were involved in planning and implementing several terror attacks in Kunduz province," said the statement.

A district police chief was also killed when his vehicle was blow up by a bomb in the northern Faryab province. Another policeman was injured in the explosion in the evening on March 4. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

In another incident in Faryab province, a local security forces commander was also killed when insurgents attacked a police checkpoint.

Afghan forces now face mounting pressure from a resurgent Taliban amid record casualties and mass desertions as the militants escalate attacks across the country.

Based on reporting by AP

