Afghan President Arrives In Australia To Meet With Prime Minister Turnbull
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has arrived in Australia for talks expected to cover security matters and female empowerment, Australian officials said.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on April 3 said the visit, the first to Australia by an Afghan president, reflected a "strong bond" between the two countries.
Ghani will also meet Governor-General Peter Cosgrove and lay a wreath at the Australian War Memorial during his visit, which is scheduled to run through April 5.
At least 41 Australia troops have been killed in Afghanistan following the U.S.-led invasion in 2001.
Turnbull said discussions will focus on ongoing security and ways to increase cooperation “to help Afghanistan in its efforts to become more prosperous, secure, and self-reliant."
Based on reporting by AP and AAP
