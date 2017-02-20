Grenade Attack On Afghan Home Kills 11 Members Family

Provincial officials in eastern Afghanistan say 11 members of an Afghan family have been killed by a grenade attack on their home.

Authorities say the dead were all civilians and the victims included women and children.

Sarhadi Zwak, the spokesman for the governor of Laghman Province, told RFE/RL that unknown gunman late at night on February 19 threw two hand grenades into the family's home in the province's Baad Pakh district.

Zwak said 10 of the family members were killed inside their home.

Health official Abdul Latif Qayyomi said the 11th family member died while being rushed to a hospital in neighboring Nangarhar province.

Three other relatives were wounded by the blasts.

The attack took place in an area known as Marwat Kace, which is to the north of the main highway between Kabul and Jalalabad.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

With reporting by AFP

