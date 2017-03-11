Gunmen Attack Base In Southeastern Afghanistan Near Pakistan's Border

Officials in Afghanistan’ southeastern province of Khost say three gunmen have attacked a military base.



Khost’s provincial police spokesman, Faizullah Ghairat, said on March 11 that the attack was on a base close to the border with Pakistan.



Ghairat said one militant was killed, while the other two were still holding out late on March 11.



There was no immediate comment about the attack from the headquarters of the NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Kabul.



The attack came at the start of Afghanistan’s spring fighting season, when warmer weather brings increased operations by both militants and government forces.



Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry said on March 11 that security forces had killed 51 armed militants in operations across Afghanistan during the previous 24 hours.

With reporting by Reuters