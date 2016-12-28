Afghan Lawmaker Injured In Kabul Bomb Attack

At least three people, including a parliamentarian, are reported to have been wounded by a bomb blast in the Afghan capital, Kabul.

Deputy Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said on December 28 that a bomb was put under a bridge and appeared to target the car of lawmaker Fakuri Behishti, who is from the central Bamiyan Province.

Kabul police chief Abdul Rahman Rahimi confirmed the attack, which he said took place in Kabul's Dashti Barchi district.

Behishti was traveling to parliament when the explosion occurred. His son was reportedly also injured.

No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing.

One week ago, three Taliban fighters attacked the Kabul home of a parliamentarian from Helmand Province, killing eight civilians.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa