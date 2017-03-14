Attack On Bus In Kabul Kills Employee Of Afghan Telecom Company

An explosion in the center of Kabul destroyed a bus carrying employees of one of the country's biggest telecom firms on March 13, killing at least one person and wounding at least 19, Interior Ministry spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said.

Security forces surrounded the smoking remains of the Roshan Telecom bus, which appeared to be completely burned out.

Sediqqi said the blast appears to have been caused by a roadside bomb. He said three suspects related to the explosion were arrested.

The explosion, as people were leaving work in a well-to-do area of the city, came less than a week after more than 30 people were killed in an attack on the country's largest military hospital by gunmen dressed in medical uniforms.

Officials are still investigating that assault, which was claimed by the Islamic State militant group.

The two attacks underline the broad security threat in Afghanistan, where IS has recently established a foothold and the Taliban has stepped up its insurgency against the Western-backed government.

Based on reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters