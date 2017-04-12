IS Claims Suicide Bombing In Kabul, Five Dead

At least five people have been killed and several others injured in a suicide bombing in Kabul, the Afghan Interior Ministry says.

The blast occurred near the Defense Ministry compound and other government institutions on April 11, when thousands of ministry staff were leaving their offices for the day.

A Defense Ministry spokesman was quoted as saying the victims included both civilians and members of the Afghan security forces.

The spokesman also said the target appeared to be a police post.

The Islamic State (IS) extremist group claimed the attack through its unofficial news agency, Amaq, saying the bomber targeted a checkpoint.

On March 8, IS militants killed about 50 people when then stormed the main military hospital in Kabul.

