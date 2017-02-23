Thousands Protest In Kabul Against Pakistan's Cross-Border Shelling

KABUL -- Thousands of activists rallied in downtown Kabul on February 23, protesting Pakistan's cross-border rocket shelling last week.

The protesters gathered around the Eidgah Mosque in the Afghan capital, chanting slogans condemning Pakistan as "an enemy of Afghanistan."

During antiterrorist operations on February 17, Pakistan's military and law enforcement agencies fired missiles, some of which landed on Afghan territory.

On February 18, Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry summoned Pakistani Ambassador Abrar Hussain to protest the shelling.

The ministry also expressed concerns over the recent arrests of more than 100 Afghan refugees in Pakistan and Islamabad's decision to shut down the border between the two nations "to prevent terrorists' cross-border activities."

Afghanistan's government also demanded that Pakistan hand over terrorists operating on its soil and close tens of training camps for suspected terrorists.